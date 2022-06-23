BRFD works two accidental fires overnight in the Capital City

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department worked two accidental fires overnight in the Capital City.

The first call came in around 10 p.m. when firefighters were called to the 2400 block of Aubin Ln. for a fire at a townhome. When they got to the residence they could see flames coming from the carport.

The resident arrived home while firefighters were battling the blaze. They told fire officials that they were cooking on the grill but had to leave the home. The grill ended up being too close to combustible materials causing the fire.

Nearly an hour later, just after 11:30 p.m., at the 9300 block of Southmoor drive, firefighters arrived at the scene to find smoke & flames coming from the front of the home. Thankfully, the two people in the home were able to get out of the residence safely.

Fire investigators say the blaze started on the stove in the kitchen after a pot was left unattended.

No injuries were reported at either fire.