BRFD working house fire along North 46th Street; two people transported after being saved from home
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Fire crews put out a fire at a home along North 46th Street near Gus Young Avenue on Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson for the fire department told WBRZ that they first received a call about the fire around 11:12 a.m. Two people inside the home when the fire broke out were saved by neighbors and were transported to the hospital for evaluation.
BRFD officials said that the home had no smoke detectors and that they are working to find out what caused the fire.
