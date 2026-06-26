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BRFD: Working 18-wheeler fire in parking lot of Lowe's on Millerville Road

43 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, June 26 2026 Jun 26, 2026 June 26, 2026 3:53 PM June 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Lowe's on Millerville Road.

Officials said the fire is not close to the building and that an 18-wheeler with an empty box trailer is on fire.

Videos from the scene showed heavy smoke coming from the truck.

BRFD said they responded around 3:30 p.m.; no injuries were reported and the fire is under control.

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Crews remain in the area while fuel is being cleaned. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

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