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BRFD: Working 18-wheeler fire in parking lot of Lowe's on Millerville Road
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Lowe's on Millerville Road.
Officials said the fire is not close to the building and that an 18-wheeler with an empty box trailer is on fire.
Videos from the scene showed heavy smoke coming from the truck.
BRFD said they responded around 3:30 p.m.; no injuries were reported and the fire is under control.
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Crews remain in the area while fuel is being cleaned. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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