BRFD upset after local rapper films music video at fire station without permission

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are asking a local rapper to take down a music video apparently filmed at an area fire station without permission.

A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Fire Department says the 27-year-old Baton Rouge native Akeem Wynder, who goes by the name Eatem, was not permitted to film at the fire station. In the music video, Eatem is seen wearing firefighter gear, using equipment, and even sitting on a fire truck at times.

BRFD tells WBRZ Eatem was asked to leave while shooting the music video.

Authorities with the fire department want the video taken down, and say they expect the parish attorney's office to handle it.

We've asked officials if there will be any disciplinary action taken against employees working at the time the music video was shot.