58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRFD: Two vacant house fires on Merganzer Avenue resulting in total loss ruled to be arson

14 hours 55 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, January 24 2025 Jan 24, 2025 January 24, 2025 10:46 PM January 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Two vacant houses on Merganzer Avenue were intentionally set on fire, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD said they received the call around 8:21 p.m. and arrived to find two vacant houses on the lot fully engulfed in flames. The flames were prevented from spreading to nearby properties, but the homes were a total loss.

Trending News

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 225-389-2050.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days