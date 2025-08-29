BRFD: Toledo Bend Avenue fire from earlier in week was caused by malfunctioning hoverboard battery

BATON ROUGE - Investigators said Friday that a house fire on Toledo Bend Avenue that displaced five people was started by a malfunctioning hoverboard battery.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said the Wednesday fire was caused when the battery caught fire while charging. Officials added that no one was hurt.

The flames were contained to the garage, but the home sustained smoke and water damage.