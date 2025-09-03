78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRFD: Three adults, child displaced by fire on Dalton Street

Wednesday, September 03 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Three adults and a child were displaced Wednesday by a house fire on Dalton Street, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

Officials arrived around 7:08 p.m. with the occupants safely outside. Firefighters contained the flames to the area of the back door, where the fire was. 

Investigators are on scene working to determine a cause.

