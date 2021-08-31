BRFD responds to six carbon monoxide calls overnight

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to six calls of carbon monoxide overnight, caused by generator use in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Over 100,000 residents in the city are still without power after Hurricane Ida without any clear date of when it will be restored. People with generators have been able to power their houses, but when used inappropriately it can be dangerous.

BRFD officials warn residents to keep their generators at least 20 feet from their homes to limit the risk of producing carbon monoxide, which can be fatal.

