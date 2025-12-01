55°
Latest Weather Blog
BRFD responds to Monday evening house fire on Keokuk Street
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department extinguished a house fire on Keokuk Street Monday evening.
BRFD said it responded to a house around 6:30 p.m. Monday, firefighters arrived to find the front of the house engulfed in flames. Officials say crews were able to contain the fire within 11 minutes after arriving on scene.
One person lived in the building, and no injuries were reported.
Trending News
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former LSU president, vet school dean William Jenkins dies at 88
-
66-year-old St. Gabriel man dies in single-vehicle crash on Sunday
-
Charges upgraded to murder for woman now accused of kidnapping, killing boyfriend
-
Third person arrested in 2022 Broadmoor Plantation Apartments killing
-
Lights line Bourbon Street as memorial for 14 killed in Jan. 1...
Sports Video
-
Kiffin takes over "elite" LSU program; pledges a return to greatness
-
Lane Kiffin wastes no time finding hot yoga studio after being named...
-
Kiffin's 7-year LSU contract pays $13 million annually, up to $1 million...
-
Lane Kiffin to hold Monday press conference at LSU, tune in for...
-
Faulk to be introduced as Southern football coach on Monday