57°
Latest Weather Blog
BRFD responds to late night fire on Glenhaven Drive
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire call in the 11000 block of Glenhaven Drive Wednesday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., firefighters arrived on the scene to find the blaze coming from the front of the house.
Firefighters were able to get it under control in less than an hour. Red Cross was contacted to assist, but there were no injuries reported. The home suffered $55,000 worth of damage.
Trending News
The cause of the house fire is unknown at this time. BRFD does not suspect foul play.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Red dust flying in Gonzales, residents not happy about lack of maintenance
-
Louisiana lawmakers override governors veto of proposed congressional remap
-
Deputies identify man who shot, killed wife in Ascension Parish Wednesday
-
Louisiana lawmakers override governors veto of proposed congressional remap
-
In leaked recording, trooper who beat Ronald Greene claimed he was 'scared'...
Sports Video
-
Collin Dupre enjoying newfound love for baseball after knee injury
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate