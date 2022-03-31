57°
BRFD responds to late night fire on Glenhaven Drive

4 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, May 04 2017 May 4, 2017 May 04, 2017 5:53 AM May 04, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire call in the 11000 block of Glenhaven Drive Wednesday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., firefighters arrived on the scene to find the blaze coming from the front of the house.

Firefighters were able to get it under control in less than an hour. Red Cross was contacted to assist, but there were no injuries reported. The home suffered $55,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the house fire is unknown at this time. BRFD does not suspect foul play.

