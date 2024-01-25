BRFD responds to early morning business fire

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to the scene of a commercial fire that broke out at the 1-800 Radiator and A/C business located off Rome Drive near S. Choctaw Road.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Thursday. As of now, the situation is still under investigation.

Details about the cause of the fire and the extent of the damages are yet to be determined.

Local authorities have not reported any injuries at this time, and it remains unclear if anyone was inside the establishment when the fire ignited.