BRFD responds to business fire on Plank Road Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a fire at Plank Road and Jackson Avenue.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department tells WBRZ the fire broke out at Brother Moe's/ Ann's Grocery store, located at 2004 Plank Road, around 4 a.m.

It's unclear at this time what ignited the flame, though officials say no one was injured on the scene.

