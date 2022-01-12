46°
BRFD responds to business fire on Plank Road Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a fire at Plank Road and Jackson Avenue.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department tells WBRZ the fire broke out at Brother Moe's/ Ann's Grocery store, located at 2004 Plank Road, around 4 a.m.
It's unclear at this time what ignited the flame, though officials say no one was injured on the scene.
WBRZ crews are there to keep viewers updated as this is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Building still in flames. Fire crews have been working for almost two hours to try and put out the blaze at Ann’s grocery/ Brother Moes. No injuries reported, still no cause for the fire. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/aNm0meG0Bd— Taylor Marie Rubach (@rubachtaylortv) January 12, 2022
