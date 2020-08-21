BRFD responding to fire at Lee Drive condo complex

BATON ROUGE - BRFD responded to a fire at the Beau Chene condo complex on West Lee Drive Friday.

According to fire officials, the fire started before 11 p.m. and burned into the attic of the building before being brought under control. The place the fire started is a total loss.

Three other units received smoke and water damage. The total damage is estimated at $200,000

Officials say 9 people were displaced because of the fire. The owner of the building is helping them find other housing, and the Red Cross was called to assist.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire has not been determined, but they do not suspect foul play.