BRFD responded to an accidental fire at Alex Box Stadium

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to the fire alarms at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday.

Around 12:45 a.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene to a fire that was already put out.

LSU police informed fire crews that the sprinkler system had put the flames out.

Police say that a cardboard box was left on top of a dryer and caught fire.

Officials cut the power off temporarily as a precaution and cut the sprinkler system down in that area to stop the water flow.

The laundry room and surrounding areas suffered water damage from the sprinklers.