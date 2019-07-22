73°
BRFD responded to 2 morning fires

3 years 2 weeks 4 hours ago Thursday, July 07 2016 Jul 7, 2016 July 07, 2016 7:49 AM July 07, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Catherine Nguyen

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews were battling two house fires on Thursday morning; one on East Grant Street and another on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive.

Fire crew responded to the first fire around 5:30 a.m.  at a vacant house on East Grant near Thomas H. Delpit Drive. According a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson, crews believed arson as the cause. No one was injured.

Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to another fire at Eddie Robinson Sr. near Government Street. No details about the fire has been released yet. We'll have the latest on WBRZ.com

