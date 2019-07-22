73°
Latest Weather Blog
BRFD responded to 2 morning fires
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews were battling two house fires on Thursday morning; one on East Grant Street and another on Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive.
Fire crew responded to the first fire around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant house on East Grant near Thomas H. Delpit Drive. According a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson, crews believed arson as the cause. No one was injured.
Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to another fire at Eddie Robinson Sr. near Government Street. No details about the fire has been released yet. We'll have the latest on WBRZ.com
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Proposed ordinance to regulate sewer treatment plants in unincorporated areas of Livingston...
-
SU students helped desegregate NASA, worked on Apollo 11
-
Save Our Cities March and Rally held in honor of Sadie Roberts-Joseph
-
Deputies looking for burglar who stole service dog in training from Zachary...
-
Well-known justice of the peace arrested, accused of torturing family for more...