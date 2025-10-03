84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRFD: Part of LSU Avenue back open after broken natural gas line

2 hours 27 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, October 03 2025 Oct 3, 2025 October 03, 2025 2:41 PM October 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

UPDATE: BRFD officials said the leak was stopped and the road is back open.

BATON ROUGE - LSU Avenue between Yale Avenue and West Lakeshore Drive is closed due to a broken gas line, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

Officials said they responded around 1 p.m. and their hazmat unit is on scene. There are no injuries or evacuations.

Trending News

BRFD said there's no danger to the public but motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days