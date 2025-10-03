85°
BRFD: Part of LSU Avenue back open after broken natural gas line
UPDATE: BRFD officials said the leak was stopped and the road is back open.
BATON ROUGE - LSU Avenue between Yale Avenue and West Lakeshore Drive is closed due to a broken gas line, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
Officials said they responded around 1 p.m. and their hazmat unit is on scene. There are no injuries or evacuations.
BRFD said there's no danger to the public but motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
