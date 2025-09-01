90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRFD: No one injured after apartment catches fire on College Drive

52 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, September 01 2025 Sep 1, 2025 September 01, 2025 2:02 PM September 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — No one was injured after an apartment caught fire on Monday afternoon, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Fairway View Apartments on College Road just before 1 p.m. 

The fire damage was contained to one apartment unit and no one was injured, according to BRFD.

Trending News

Red Cross is responding to help the displaced residents. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days