BRFD: No one injured after apartment catches fire on College Drive

BATON ROUGE — No one was injured after an apartment caught fire on Monday afternoon, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a fire at Fairway View Apartments on College Road just before 1 p.m.

The fire damage was contained to one apartment unit and no one was injured, according to BRFD.

Red Cross is responding to help the displaced residents.