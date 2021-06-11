91°
Latest Weather Blog
BRFD make arrest for apartment complex arson
BATON ROUGE - Fire Department Investigators have arrested 38-year-old Milton Maloid for arson.
On March 30 at around 2:26 a.m. a fire started at an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Mohican Crossover. The fire was extinguished by the building's sprinkler system and caused an estimated $25,000 worth of damage.
Trending News
Maloid has been charged with Aggravated Arson and Criminal Damage to Property.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Tigers are ready for Super Regional weekend
-
Federal unemployment aid to end, state to increase benefits in 2022
-
Community putting action plan together to stop violence and save the youth
-
Lawmakers, governor make deal to end controversial extra unemployment benefit
-
BR Constables mentor young men showing consequence of bad choices