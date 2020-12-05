BRFD investigating vacant house fire near Spanish Town Road

BATON ROUGE - Firefighter are investigating a house fire that happened Friday night.

Around 11:10 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the 800 block of N. 20th street near Spanish Town Road and North 22nd Street.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find the front portion of the vacant home on fire, according to BRFD.

The rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire has not been determined as of yet.