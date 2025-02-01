BRFD investigating vacant house arson, officials say car was intentionally set on fire

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a vacant house fire that happened Saturday night on Annette Street as arson.

Justin Hill with BRFD said a car was set on fire and those flames spread to the home. He said that the circumstances are unusual.

“There’s no mechanics in it. The engine and everything is missing and that’s where the fire started at,” Hill said.

Hill said once firefighters arrived they immediately checked the home to make sure nobody was inside.

“They started protecting the exposures to make sure the fire didn’t spread to those houses while other crews were attacking the fire and limiting that damage to the house that was on fire."

Hill said there are multiple reasons why someone would commit arson, from insurance fraud all the way down to someone accidently starting a fire. He said no matter the cause always keep an eye on your property.

“If it’s vacant make sure you secure it. Neighbors be on the lookout for your neighboring property. If you see any kind of suspicious behavior alert authorities," Hill said.

This is an ongoing investigation, and if you have any information you can call CrimeStoppers at 225-344-7867 or BRFD at 225-389-2050.