BRFD investigating vacant Anna Street fire as arson after it catches fire after initial blaze Tuesday

4 hours 12 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, June 19 2024 Jun 19, 2024 June 19, 2024 12:07 PM June 19, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters were called Wednesday to an abandoned Anna Street house that caught fire around 11:15 a.m. after previously catching fire early Tuesday, Baton Rouge Fire officials said.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the cause of Wednesday's fire was not initially known, but investigators went to the scene. Investigators are working the fire as an arson, officials said.

Wednesday was the third time units were sent out to the Anna Street address, officials added.

On Tuesday, the house off Plank Road caught fire around 2 a.m. and was deemed a total loss by the time it was contained at 2:30 a.m. The cause of this fire was also under investigation.

Officials added that at 6 a.m. Tuesday, the fire rekindled and units were deployed.

