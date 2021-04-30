74°
BRFD investigating overnight arson at vacant house
BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire late Thursday night that investigators believe was arson.
The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South 10th street near Terrace Avenue.
Officials with BRFD say when they arrived, the flames were small and quickly under control.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it could cause any major damage.
Those with any information that could help officials in this case are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
