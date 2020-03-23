71°
BRFD investigating house fire on Wilmot and Elm
BATON ROUGE - Seven people escaped an early morning house fire that happened on Wilmot Street and Elm Drive.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the call just before 5 a.m. and got the fire under control by 6. According to a BRFD spokesman, the fire started in a bedroom.
No injuries were reported. Fire investigators are attributing the blaze to an overloaded electrical outlet.
The Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced family.
