BRFD investigating Baton Rouge club collapsing on North Street

29 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, August 09 2020 Aug 9, 2020 August 09, 2020 5:23 PM August 09, 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: Herson's Private Club (Before the fire)

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are responding to a club on North Street Saturday afternoon that collapsed.

Around 5:10 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department received a call in reference to Herson's Private Club on North Street near N. Acadian Thruway.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.  

