BRFD investigating Baton Rouge club collapsing on North Street
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are responding to a club on North Street Saturday afternoon that collapsed.
Around 5:10 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department received a call in reference to Herson's Private Club on North Street near N. Acadian Thruway.
Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.
