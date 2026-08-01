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BRFD: House fire on Dalton Street started in storage shed before spreading to garage

2 hours 1 minute ago Saturday, August 01 2026 Aug 1, 2026 August 01, 2026 2:42 PM August 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department worked a house fire on Dalton Street Saturday morning, officials said.

According to BRFD, no one was home at the time of the fire and it was mostly contained to the garage area.

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Officials determined the fire originated in a storage shed before spreading into the garage. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

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