BRFD: House fire on Dalton Street started in storage shed before spreading to garage

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department worked a house fire on Dalton Street Saturday morning, officials said.

According to BRFD, no one was home at the time of the fire and it was mostly contained to the garage area.

Officials determined the fire originated in a storage shed before spreading into the garage. The cause of the fire is undetermined.