BRFD: House fire believed to have started from dryer displaces family

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a house fire on Ontario Street Saturday night.

Around 9:20 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived on scene to a house in flames in the 3100 block of Ontario Street near Plank Rd.

The resident stated that the smell of smoke led them to discover that clothes in the dryer were on fire.

The occupant tried to put out the fire, but was overwhelmed from all of the smoke and exited the residence.

According to BRFD, half of the home received fire damage while the rest of the structure sustained heat, smoke, and water damage.

Cause of the blaze is believed to have started from the clothes dryer.

The home is deemed as a total loss. Red Cross was at the scene to assist the family.

No injuries were reported.

Details are limited at this time. This is an updating story.