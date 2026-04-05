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BRFD: Four adults, four children displaced by fire at Florida Boulevard apartment complex

22 hours 40 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, April 04 2026 Apr 4, 2026 April 04, 2026 10:59 PM April 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Four adults and four children were displaced after a fire at a Florida Boulevard Apartment complex.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says they responded around 8:59 p.m. on Saturday to the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments. Officials said the fire started in the kitchen from grease.

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Fire officials said the building is a total loss.

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