BRFD: Fire in elderly housing complex caused by unattended frying pan filled with oil

BATON ROUGE - An fire started Saturday after a frying pan filled with cooking oil was left unattended in an elderly housing apartment complex.

Firefighters responded to the scene at Alexander-Harvey Homes on Hollywood Street just before 10 a.m. The apartment where the fire started was a total loss, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department's report.

The other three apartments attached to the unit had minimal to moderate smoke and water damage. All occupants were helped by Red Cross, authorities said.

There were no injuries reported. According to authorities, the fire caused about $140,000 in damages.