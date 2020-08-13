76°
BRFD: Fire causes $25,000 worth of damage to tire shop on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a fire at a tire shop on Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters arrived to Smith and Son Tire Care just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, to find the front of the building engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes before it could spread to the neighboring businesses.
Authorities say no one was hurt in the fire as the building was vacant at the time.
Three vehicles in the Big Boy's Car Wash parking lot next door were damaged.
The building that once was Smith and Son Tire Care is completely lost. Those damages totaling up to $25,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
