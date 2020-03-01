BRFD battles house fire on Robertson St.

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 5900 block of Robertson Street, Sunday morning.

According to officials, the fire was caused by combustibles being placed to close work lamp. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. Six residents had escaped the blaze when firefighters arrived.

One resident suffered a non-life threatening injuries when escaping the home. The victim was transported by to a local hospital.

Much of the home was destroyed by the time firefighters got the fire under control.