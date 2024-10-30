Latest Weather Blog
BRFD: As Daylight Savings Time ends this week, it's a perfect time to check smoke detectors
BATON ROUGE — Daylight Savings Time ends this weekend and the Baton Rouge Fire Department says it is a perfect time to take "critical steps toward home safety."
Daylight Savings Time ends Saturday night, meaning that when you wake up Sunday morning, you will have an extra hour of sleep, with times going back one hour.
Baton Rouge Fire officials say this is a perfect time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.
"Changing the batteries in your smoke detectors during the time change is a simple task that could save lives," Fire Chief Michael Kimble said. "If a fire occurs in your home, having a working smoke detector can increase your chance of survival by more than 50%."
Officials also said to replace detectors older than 10 years old, as well as to formulate a plan in the event of a fire emergency.
