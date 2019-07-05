94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRFD: Arson to blame for car wash fire on College Drive

10 hours 1 minute 51 seconds ago Friday, July 05 2019 Jul 5, 2019 July 05, 2019 8:07 AM July 05, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are saying a vacant car wash fire that happened on College Drive was set intentionally.

Fire crews received reports of a blaze at the Shell gas station on Bennington Avenue and College Drive around 11 p.m. Thursday. Once they arrived on scene the gas station car wash was fully engulfed in flames. They were able to contain the blaze but the building is considered a total loss.

Authorities say the car wash has been inactive for years. The building was believed to be vacant and no one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days