BRFD: Arson believed to be cause of house fire on Brice Street

BATON ROUGE - Fire Investigators are looking into a house fire on the 100 block of Brice Street believed to be caused by arson.

The blaze broke out around 11:30pm Wednesday. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the front of the house.

Firefighters managed to get the fire under control by the home was deemed a total loss.

The investigation is on going.