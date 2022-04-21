69°
Latest Weather Blog
BRFD: Arson believed to be cause of house fire on Brice Street
BATON ROUGE - Fire Investigators are looking into a house fire on the 100 block of Brice Street believed to be caused by arson.
The blaze broke out around 11:30pm Wednesday. Crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the front of the house.
Firefighters managed to get the fire under control by the home was deemed a total loss.
Trending News
The investigation is on going.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Metro Council approves Hoo Shoo Too rezoning proposal
-
Ahead of House vote Thursday, lawmakers confident a new bridge will get...
-
Killer tied woman to steering wheel, stabbed her to death on Facebook...
-
New Amazon warehouse will hopefully bring jobs to Baton Rouge
-
Carjacking victim gets good news, towing bill taken care of
Sports Video
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...
-
Monday morning sports update
-
Madison Prep Star Percy Daniels decommits from Seton Hall
-
Catholic with stable full of pitchers on this year's talented squad