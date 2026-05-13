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BRFD: 1 person hospitalized after late night house fire off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge firefighters put out a late Tuesday night house fire along Paige Street, with one occupant of the home being taken to the hospital.
Crews responded to the fire, just off Plank Road, around 11:29 a.m. to find fire coming from the back of the home. One of the two present occupants of the home was already outside by the time firefighters arrived.
Firefighters made their way into the home and found the fire in a rear room extending into the attic. Fire officials said that, during this time, crews found another occupant in a bedroom. This person was removed from the house and taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Within 20 minutes, fire crews contained the fire to the room where it started and parts of the attic.
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Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
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