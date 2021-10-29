Brett Favre repays Mississippi $600,000, but state auditor says he owes more

Brett Favre

Brett Favre, former quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, has already paid the state of Mississippi $600,000 and now a state official is saying Favre needs to pay even more to avoid a lawsuit.

According to ESPN, Favre handed over thousands of dollars in state welfare money to cover the cost of speeches he didn't show up for.

It's Mississippi's auditor, Shad White, who says the state attorney general may sue the former athlete if he doesn't fork over interest owed on the $600,000 already paid.

Earlier this month, on October 12, White sent Favre a letter saying he needed to pay a total of $828,000, which is the price Favre already paid plus $228,000 in interest.

White said, "If he does not pay that within 30 days of our demand, the AG will be responsible for enforcing the payment of the interest in court."

The situation began two years ago when the state Department of Human Services was audited and it was discovered that $77 million were improperly used from the state's welfare program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, through two community-based non-profits.

So, two nonprofits, the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) and the Family Resource Center (FRC), misspent the money in question.

The former head of DHS, John Davis, is required to pay more than $96 million for allegedly approving the illegal spending, according to the auditor's office.

Favre doesn't face criminal charges, and he said he didn't realize the money he received came from welfare funds, adding that his charity donated millions to poor children in Mississippi and Wisconsin.