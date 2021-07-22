Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle talks with Matt Trent about possible SEC expansion with Texas & Oklahoma

Just moments before Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher hit the podium, Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle broke the news that Texas and Oklahoma have reached out to the SEC about possible membership.

An announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of the Longhorns and Sooners to the conference which would give the league a whopping 16 teams.