Latest Weather Blog
Bregman: 0-for-4, two strikeouts in big league debut
BATON ROUGE - LSU recognized Monday night’s Major League debut of infielder Alex Bregman with “Big League Bregman” billboards throughout the Houston area.
The billboards went up to celebrate the All-Americans start at third base for the Houston Astros. Bregman’s career in the purple and gold spanned from 2013 to 2015. The Astros hosted the New York Yankees on Monday night in Minute Maid Park.
The billboards were placed at four locations in H-Town, including near Bush International Airport, the League City area, Baytown area and East Houston/Pasadena area.
Bregman, an infielder, went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in his big league debut. The second player selected in last year's draft hit a combined .306 with 20 home runs and 61 RBIs between Double-A and Triple-A this season.
