Breezy and chilly afternoon, a late season freeze tonight

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect through 3PM, for wind gusts that could be as high as 35-40 mph.



A FREEZE WARNING will go into effect tonight at 9PM and last through 10AM Sunday.

A HARD FREEZE WARNING has been issued for the Florida Parishes and southwest Mississippi where temperatures could briefly reach 25 degrees or lower.



A sunny sky this afternoon will help to warm temperatures into the low 50s. Overnight, we will have widespread temperatures at or below freezing. Baton Rouge will drop to around 29 degrees, with locations north of the city a few degrees cooler. Make sure you protect plants, pets and check on friends & neighbors that may not have adequate heating. If you live in the Florida Parishes and southwest Mississippi it is not a bad idea to wrap your exterior pipes, where the Hard Freeze Warning will take place.





LOOKING AHEAD

The cold blast will not last for long, in fact temperatures will warm into the 60s on Sunday and back to the 70s on Monday. Our next storm system will roll in overnight Monday, into Tuesday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely, and one or two strong storms will be possible as well. This system will not bring a big cool down with it.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



