Brees leaves with apparent hand injury, defense sputters in Saints' loss to Rams

What was supposed to be billed as a revenge game for the New Orleans Saints against the Los Angeles Rams soon turned into a conversation about the health status of quarterback Drew Brees' throwing hand. Early in the first half of the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams, Brees banged his throwing hand on the helmet of defensive end Aaron Donald that resulted in the All Pro quarterback being sidelined for the rest of the game. Status of his injury is unknown.

Backup Teddy Bridgewater stepped in to limited effectiveness only throwing for 165 yards with no touchdowns.

It's not a game between these two teams if there wasn't questionable officiating. Midway through the second quarter, Rams quarterback Jared Goff dropped back to pass and was stripped from behind by a gaggle of Saints pass rushers. The loose ball was scooped up by Cameron Jordan who had a clear lane for an 80 yard touchdown. The play was blown dead however and the referees ruled Goff's arm was in a forward throwing motion which resulted in the play being ruled an incomplete pass.

Saints fall to 1-1 on the season and travel to Seattle next Sunday to take on the Seahawks.