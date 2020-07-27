77°
Brees family announces another $5M donation, will help build more healthcare centers in La.

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Saints QB Drew Brees and his wife Brittany announced another multi-million-dollar donation, this time helping provide more healthcare locations throughout the state. 

The Brees family announced the donation on social media Monday morning. The pair says they're donating the money in partnership with the Ochsner health system in order to help establish new healthcare locations in areas with the greatest need across Louisiana.

It's the second time the Brees family has announced such a donation this year. In March, the couple announced they were committing $5 million to help people struggling to get food amid the coronavirus outbreak.

