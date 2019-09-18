87°
BREC to vote on zoning plan for Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Park

3 hours 34 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 September 18, 2019 7:48 AM September 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - After months of discussion, today could be another step forward for Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Park. 

BREC is hoping to finalize the zoning plan in a meeting Wednesday evening. 

The master plan includes a brand new entrance to set the tone for the zoo's new look. Plans also include a new playground for Greenwood Park and rezoning to bring the two attractions together. 

Phase one of the project will cost BREC about $30 million in savings. If approved, construction would begin sometime in the fall of 2020. 

