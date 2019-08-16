BREC to reveal renovations for zoo, Greenwood Park during Saturday event

BATON ROUGE - This weekend BREC is expected to reveal renovation plans for the zoo and Greenwood Park.

Officials are also expected to discuss regaining the Baton Rouge Zoo's Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation. Phase 1 of the renovation project will cost around $20 million and the department will have to pay an estimated $11 million to regain the accreditation. The definite cost of everything won't be released until plans are drawn up and contractors are hired.

The zoo lost the accreditation last year.

Officials are calling the renovations a "reinvention" of the wildlife park.

Saturday staff will hold a party at Greenwood Park at 10 a.m. where they will reveal more details about upgrading the park, revamping the zoo entrance, and a new giraffe feeding area.

Construction is expected to begin in 2020.