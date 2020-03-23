BREC to close playgrounds, dog parks, and restrooms throughout stay-at-home directive

EAST BATON ROUGE - BREC has announced that it will close all playgrounds, dog parks, and restrooms throughout the duration of the statewide stay-at-home directive.

BREC's six golf courses will assess developments related to the spread of the virus and its own management procedures to determine if options are available to continue to offer golfers opportunities to play outdoors while complying with the social distancing and all other state mandates.

Parks, trails and conservation areas will remain open and continue to provide a vital resource to the community.

Despite this closure, twenty-five BREC parks are still being utilized to provide thousands of meals for at-risk children through a partnership with Three O’clock Project.

Click here for routes and schedules for meal deliveries.

“I encourage everyone to follow the Governor’s Stay at Home order, and I want to thank him for including engaging in outdoor activities as an essential activity as well as for encouraging walking, biking and hiking during this stressful time,” said BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson.

“Our parks make the perfect safe place for community members to engage in these activities while also providing many physical and mental health benefits."

"If you visit our parks during this time, please follow the Governor’s orders and come in small groups of less than 10 people and follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and sanitizing your hands every hour. Working together, we will get through this,” said Wilson.

BREC will continue adding to the online “Refresh Your Mind” portal, housing videos which allow residents to experience BREC facilities and activities from the safety of their homes.