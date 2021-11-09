BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo welcomes the holidays with ZooLights

BATON ROUGE - This holiday season, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is once again inviting Baton Rouge and surrounding areas to celebrate the season's festivities with ZooLights.

As a celebratory evening mile-long trail through the zoo, ZooLights features more than 50 illuminated display sculptures of animals and traditional holiday spectacles.

The Baton Rouge holiday tradition begins November 26.

For the fourth year, the Zoo will again be partnering with The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to use the event as an opportunity to support the community.

Every guest presenting a non-perishable food item during the hours of Zoolights, will receive a 50% discount from the regular admission price.

Regular admission prices are: $5 for adults/teens; $4 for senior citizens; $3 for children (2-12 years old) and $3 for Friends of the Zoo members.

These amounts will be cut in half when a non-perishable food item is presented at the time of entry & all food donations will go directly to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

The Baton Rouge Zoo says that last year, 7,320 pounds of food were collected during this drive and this year, the goal is to reach 8,000 pounds.

ZooLights runs from November 26 through December 30 and is closed only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Admission gates open 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m., and the grounds close at 9 p.m.

Click here for more information on ZooLights.