BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo welcomes brand new baby giraffee

BATON ROUGE - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo has announced the birth of a male reticulated giraffe on Thursday, Dec. 26.

The calf was born to a 6-year-old, first-time mother named Rosie and a 13-year-old father, Rowan.

Veterinarians say the calf appears to be progressing as expected.

This is the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo and is the first giraffe successfully born here since 2001.