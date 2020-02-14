56°
BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo names baby giraffe after Joe Burrow

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo/The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo announced that after asking the public and tallying their votes, they've decided to name the zoo's brand new baby giraffe after LSU quarterback and Heisman-winner, Joe Burrow.

The little guy's new name is Burreaux. Burreaux's proud mama and pappa are Rosie and Rowan who are 6 years old and 13 years old, respectively. 

Rowan and Rosie's little one is the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo. 

