BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo names baby giraffe after Joe Burrow
BATON ROUGE - BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo announced that after asking the public and tallying their votes, they've decided to name the zoo's brand new baby giraffe after LSU quarterback and Heisman-winner, Joe Burrow.
The little guy's new name is Burreaux. Burreaux's proud mama and pappa are Rosie and Rowan who are 6 years old and 13 years old, respectively.
Rowan and Rosie's little one is the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo.
