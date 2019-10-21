74°
BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo accepts entries for 'Art Gone Wild' contest

Monday, October 21 2019
Photo: BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo Facebook

BATON ROUGE - BREC'S Baton Rouge Zoo is inviting the public to explore their creative side and enter the "Art Gone Wild" contest.

Artists of all experience levels are invited to paint or draw the zoo animals that inspire them most and then submit their work for judging at the Zoo's Annual ZooLights event in December.

The contest is free and open to artists of all ages.

Artwork must be submitted by Friday, November 29.

Visit The Baton Rouge Zoo's website for more on Art Gone Wild.  

