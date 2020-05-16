BREC launches open-dialogue sessions with law enforcement and local youth

Image via: BREC

BATON ROUGE – BREC has launched a series of public open-dialogue discussions with law enforcement and the community's youth to establish better relationships.

The discussions are in partnership with Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. A part of a new LEO program, the discussions allow for youth ages 25 and younger to hear from and talk with law enforcement officers in an effort to form stronger community ties and relationships, along with a mutual understanding.

The sessions will be co-moderated by local youth. Sessions will be held every other Thursday from 6 p.m .to 7:30 p.m.

Below is the schedule:

Nov 17: Mills Ave

BRPD Motorcycle Division & Sheriff's Dept.



Dec 1: Kernan Ave

BRPD Mounted Patrol Division & Sheriff's Dept.

Dec 15: Cadillac St

BRPD Defense Tactics Division & Sheriff's Dept.

Dec 29: North St

BRPD Explosives & Hazardous Material Division & Sheriff's Dept.

Jan 5: Kerr Warren

BRPD K-9 Division & Sheriff's Dept.

Jan 19: Alaska St

BRPD K-9 Division & Sheriff's Dept.

Feb 2: Longfellow Park

BRPD Air Support Division & Sheriff's Dept.

Feb 16: Saia Park

BRPD Bike Division & Sheriff's Dept.

For more information visit http://www.brec.org/index.cfm/event/LEOProgram