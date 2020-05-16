Latest Weather Blog
BREC launches open-dialogue sessions with law enforcement and local youth
BATON ROUGE – BREC has launched a series of public open-dialogue discussions with law enforcement and the community's youth to establish better relationships.
The discussions are in partnership with Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office. A part of a new LEO program, the discussions allow for youth ages 25 and younger to hear from and talk with law enforcement officers in an effort to form stronger community ties and relationships, along with a mutual understanding.
The sessions will be co-moderated by local youth. Sessions will be held every other Thursday from 6 p.m .to 7:30 p.m.
Below is the schedule:
Nov 17: Mills Ave
BRPD Motorcycle Division & Sheriff's Dept.
Dec 1: Kernan Ave
BRPD Mounted Patrol Division & Sheriff's Dept.
Dec 15: Cadillac St
BRPD Defense Tactics Division & Sheriff's Dept.
Dec 29: North St
BRPD Explosives & Hazardous Material Division & Sheriff's Dept.
Jan 5: Kerr Warren
BRPD K-9 Division & Sheriff's Dept.
Jan 19: Alaska St
BRPD K-9 Division & Sheriff's Dept.
Feb 2: Longfellow Park
BRPD Air Support Division & Sheriff's Dept.
Feb 16: Saia Park
BRPD Bike Division & Sheriff's Dept.
For more information visit http://www.brec.org/index.cfm/event/LEOProgram
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gov. Edwards Friday news briefing
-
As Louisiana enters phase one, restaurants welcome diners back
-
Baton Rouge hospital celebrates release of its 500th coronavirus survivor
-
Redevelopment boss trespassed at posh condo before being burned to death
-
House floods for fifth time, elevation project approved
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith