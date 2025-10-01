BREC launches new program for park visitors to report concerns

BATON ROUGE - BREC launched its new Rapid Response Program in September to provide the community with a direct line of communication to the department.

The new program allows the public to directly report issues in parks and facilities to BREC, including broken equipment, landscaping concerns or safety issues, so that they can be taken care of quickly.

"You can take a picture and text it," BREC spokesman Wade Evans said.

The new system makes it easier for BREC to track requests and ensure that all issues are resolved, even allowing the public to track their requests.

“By making it easier for residents to tell us when something isn’t right, we can respond faster, be more transparent, and ensure our parks stay safe, clean, and enjoyable for everyone,” Interim Superintendent Janet Simmons said.

Since the system launched on Sept. 8, BREC has received 333 requests and resolved 213 of them.

The public can submit a report with the Rapid Response program by calling or texting 225-310-BREC, sending them an email or visiting their website or BREC mobile app.